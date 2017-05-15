Ukraine, Israel to bolster ties after row over UN vote

Groysman was uninvited to Israel in December due to Netanyahu's anger that Kiev had voted at the United Nations in favor of the anti-settlement Resolution 2334. After being disinvited from a scheduled official visit to Israel last December to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Ukraine-Israel diplomatic relations, Volodymyr Groysman, the Prime Minister of Ukraine has arrived in Israel with a delegation of ministers for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to finalize cooperation deals with regard to counter-terrorism, health, and statistical data exchanges.

