Ukraine, Israel to bolster ties after...

Ukraine, Israel to bolster ties after row over UN vote

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Groysman was uninvited to Israel in December due to Netanyahu's anger that Kiev had voted at the United Nations in favor of the anti-settlement Resolution 2334. After being disinvited from a scheduled official visit to Israel last December to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Ukraine-Israel diplomatic relations, Volodymyr Groysman, the Prime Minister of Ukraine has arrived in Israel with a delegation of ministers for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to finalize cooperation deals with regard to counter-terrorism, health, and statistical data exchanges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Controversial Trump envoy Friedman arrives in I... 6 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May 12 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews May 12 yidfellas v USA 1
News Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins... May 12 zionism is racism 1
News Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ... May 12 zionism is racism 1
News Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ... May 12 AIPAC mohels 1
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 61
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,266 • Total comments across all topics: 281,035,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC