Ukraine, Israel to bolster ties after row over UN vote
Groysman was uninvited to Israel in December due to Netanyahu's anger that Kiev had voted at the United Nations in favor of the anti-settlement Resolution 2334. After being disinvited from a scheduled official visit to Israel last December to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Ukraine-Israel diplomatic relations, Volodymyr Groysman, the Prime Minister of Ukraine has arrived in Israel with a delegation of ministers for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to finalize cooperation deals with regard to counter-terrorism, health, and statistical data exchanges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Controversial Trump envoy Friedman arrives in I...
|6 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins...
|May 12
|zionism is racism
|1
|Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ...
|May 12
|zionism is racism
|1
|Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ...
|May 12
|AIPAC mohels
|1
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|61
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC