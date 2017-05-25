Trump's speech to Israeli parliament ...

Trump's speech to Israeli parliament scrapped amid concerns

Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Israel's parliament speaker says a proposal that Donald Trump would speak before the Knesset during his visit to Israel was scrapped over fears that the American president would be interrupted and heckled by some lawmakers. Yuli Edelstein told Army Radio on Thursday that U.S. officials rejected the idea of a parliament tour and address to lawmakers because of the Knesset's notoriously raucous debates.

