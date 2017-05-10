Trump will face decades of Israeli-Palestinian talks on first trip to 'get it done'
It's an achievement that has proved elusive, yet continues to be a top objective for each successive American president: Middle East peace. Aaron David Miller, a veteran peace negotiator for both Republican and Democratic administrations, said about President Trump on Twitter last week, "never in decades of involvement have I heard a U.S. president more confident with less prospect."
