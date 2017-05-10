Trump vows Israel won't be destroyed ...

Trump vows Israel won't be destroyed on his watch

13 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

US President Donald Trump's personal pledge to protect Israel from its enemies, particularly Iran, won him the hearts of his audience during his keynote speech at the Israel Museum on Tuesday afternoon. "Israelis have experienced firsthand the hatred and terror of radical violence," Trump said.

Chicago, IL

