Trump vows Israel won't be destroyed on his watch
US President Donald Trump's personal pledge to protect Israel from its enemies, particularly Iran, won him the hearts of his audience during his keynote speech at the Israel Museum on Tuesday afternoon. "Israelis have experienced firsthand the hatred and terror of radical violence," Trump said.
Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|2 hr
|Frogface Kate
|68
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|12 hr
|Charlie Brown
|73
|First lady's hand swat a viral sensation
|12 hr
|Parden Pard
|2
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|12 hr
|namredipsobla
|3,913
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|19 hr
|TRD
|71,288
|Rubio 'Not Optimistic' Trump Will Bring Peace t...
|23 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|Tue
|C Kersey
|2
