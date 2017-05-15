Top House Republican criticizes McMas...

Top House Republican criticizes McMaster's remarks on Western Wall location

KWLM-AM Willmar

A top House Republican is criticizing President Trump's national security adviser for declining to clarify the White House position on the location of the Western Wall. H.R. McMaster, in a press briefing Tuesday previewing Trump's first foreign trip, declined to elaborate on the location of Judaism's holiest site after reports that a U.S. official told Israeli counterparts the wall was located in the West Bank.

Chicago, IL

