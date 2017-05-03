Thousands rally to back Palestinian p...

Thousands rally to back Palestinian prisoners' hunger strike

Several thousand Palestinians rallied in a West Bank square on Wednesday in solidarity with hundreds of hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Speakers called for a new campaign of civil disobedience against Israeli rule.

