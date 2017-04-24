Thousands attend joint Israeli-Palestinian memorial day ceremony
Some 4,000 people participated in the Israeli-Palestinian Remembrance Day ceremony held for the 12th consecutive year at the Shlomo Group Arena in the Tel Aviv Fairgrounds. The ceremony on Sunday was organized by Combatants for Peace Movement in cooperation with the Parents' Circle- Families Forum.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|TRD
|71,285
|The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d...
|Apr 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 27
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|Apr 24
|trump is a mohel
|1
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|Apr 22
|adelson is evil
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
