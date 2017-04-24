Thousands attend joint Israeli-Palest...

Thousands attend joint Israeli-Palestinian memorial day ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Some 4,000 people participated in the Israeli-Palestinian Remembrance Day ceremony held for the 12th consecutive year at the Shlomo Group Arena in the Tel Aviv Fairgrounds. The ceremony on Sunday was organized by Combatants for Peace Movement in cooperation with the Parents' Circle- Families Forum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat TRD 71,285
News The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d... Apr 28 Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 27 USS LIBERTY 121,928
News Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w... Apr 24 trump is a mohel 1
News Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders? Apr 22 adelson is evil 1
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,117 • Total comments across all topics: 280,696,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC