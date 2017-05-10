There are no settlements, Israel's new envoy to Brazil says
Israel's new ambassador to Brazil, whose nomination replaced that of a former settler leader rejected by Latin America's largest country, declared that the Jewish state does not have settlements in the West Bank. Yossi Shelley, a Likud party activist and former businessman, assumed the ambassador position in January, putting an end to a year-long diplomatic standoff.
