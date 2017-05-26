The Visitation: Trump in Israel

Saturday May 27 Read more: Counterpunch

Israel's cabinet ministers were lined up in the blazing sun at the foot of the airplane stairs for the official reception of President Donald Trump. But lo and behold, when Trump descended from the presidential plane, there was an endless line of receivers.

