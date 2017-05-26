The Visitation: Trump in Israel
Israel's cabinet ministers were lined up in the blazing sun at the foot of the airplane stairs for the official reception of President Donald Trump. But lo and behold, when Trump descended from the presidential plane, there was an endless line of receivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel
|1 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi...
|2 hr
|anonymous
|3
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|14 hr
|TRD
|71,289
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Thu
|campus report
|8
|On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will...
|May 29
|fingers mcgurke
|25
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|May 28
|Sandra
|84
|White House Middle East Victory Lap Draws Skept...
|May 28
|UMoronRACEUMAKEWO...
|26
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC