The Latest: Trump departs Israel. Nex...

The Latest: Trump departs Israel. Next stop: Rome

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Newms360.com

In a Thursday, May 11, 2017 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and longtime business lawyer Jason Greenblatt were to accompany Trump on his visit, set to begin Monday, May 22, and include separate meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru... 1 hr Frogface Kate 68
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 11 hr Charlie Brown 73
News First lady's hand swat a viral sensation 11 hr Parden Pard 2
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) 12 hr namredipsobla 3,913
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 18 hr TRD 71,288
News Rubio 'Not Optimistic' Trump Will Bring Peace t... 22 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... Tue C Kersey 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,187 • Total comments across all topics: 281,243,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC