The Latest: Trump departs Israel. Next stop: Rome
In a Thursday, May 11, 2017 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and longtime business lawyer Jason Greenblatt were to accompany Trump on his visit, set to begin Monday, May 22, and include separate meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|68
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|11 hr
|Charlie Brown
|73
|First lady's hand swat a viral sensation
|11 hr
|Parden Pard
|2
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|12 hr
|namredipsobla
|3,913
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|18 hr
|TRD
|71,288
|Rubio 'Not Optimistic' Trump Will Bring Peace t...
|22 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|Tue
|C Kersey
|2
