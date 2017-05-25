The Latest: Israel sends Egypt condol...

The Latest: Israel sends Egypt condolences over bus attack

Israel is strongly condemning the attack by masked gunmen on a bus carrying Christians in neighboring Egypt that killed 28 people. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a statement Friday sending "condolences from the Israeli people to the Egyptian people and to President el-Sissi."

