Terror banner, flags wave unhindered in Israeli town

15 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

The hunger strike being held by jailed terrorists in Israel is getting a blatant and unhindered show of support on the main street of Kfar Kana, an Israeli Arab town in the Galilee region of northern Israel. A sign of support for terrorists hangs alongside PLO flags in the center of the city, under a municipal stone pergola.

Chicago, IL

