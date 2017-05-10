Student body passes call for CalState...

Student body passes call for CalState to boycott Israel

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Illustrative photo of signs calling for the boycott of Israel at an anti-Israel protest in San Francisco, April 2011 A student association affiliated with California State University passed a resolution calling for divestment from companies "profiting from Palestinian oppression." The senate of Associated Students, Inc., a nonprofit membership association and auxiliary organization of the university, passed the call Wednesday in a resolution addressed to the university but which is not binding on it, according to the Daily 49er student newspaper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... 23 hr OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews 23 hr yidfellas v USA 1
News Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins... Fri zionism is racism 1
News Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ... Fri zionism is racism 1
News Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ... Fri AIPAC mohels 1
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) Fri Limpball Viagra 61
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Thu Richard Widmark 121,925
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 280,983,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC