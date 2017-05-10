Student body passes call for CalState to boycott Israel
Illustrative photo of signs calling for the boycott of Israel at an anti-Israel protest in San Francisco, April 2011 A student association affiliated with California State University passed a resolution calling for divestment from companies "profiting from Palestinian oppression." The senate of Associated Students, Inc., a nonprofit membership association and auxiliary organization of the university, passed the call Wednesday in a resolution addressed to the university but which is not binding on it, according to the Daily 49er student newspaper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
