Southern California clergy hope Trump...

Southern California clergy hope Trump Vatican visit will heal divisions

15 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

President Donald Trump's visit to the Middle East over the past few days and his meeting with the pope Wednesday are opportunities for healing amid his contentious positions on immigration and Muslims, according to some Southern California-area religious leaders. Trump struck a softer and more conciliatory tone about Islam than usual when speaking before Muslim leaders during his Saudi Arabia visit, revived the prospect of an elusive peace between Israeli and Palestinian officials in the Holy Land, and is set to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

