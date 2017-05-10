Solemn duty to remember Holocaust victims, says Donald Trump on memorial visit

Donald Trump has paid a short visit to Israel's national Holocaust memorial, calling the Nazi extermination of six million Jews "the most savage crime against God and his children". The US president had come under criticism for planning just a brief half-hour stop at Yad Vashem, following a series of missteps by his administration on issues of concern to the Jewish American community - such as inadequately denouncing the anti-Semitic rhetoric of some of his supporters and appearing cavalier at times about the Holocaust.

