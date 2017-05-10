Solemn duty to remember Holocaust victims, says Donald Trump on memorial visit
Donald Trump has paid a short visit to Israel's national Holocaust memorial, calling the Nazi extermination of six million Jews "the most savage crime against God and his children". The US president had come under criticism for planning just a brief half-hour stop at Yad Vashem, following a series of missteps by his administration on issues of concern to the Jewish American community - such as inadequately denouncing the anti-Semitic rhetoric of some of his supporters and appearing cavalier at times about the Holocaust.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|3 hr
|Sandra
|65
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|4 hr
|Charlie Brown
|73
|First lady's hand swat a viral sensation
|4 hr
|Parden Pard
|2
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|4 hr
|namredipsobla
|3,913
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|10 hr
|TRD
|71,288
|Rubio 'Not Optimistic' Trump Will Bring Peace t...
|14 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|22 hr
|C Kersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC