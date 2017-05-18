Seven leaders Trump will meet during ...

Seven leaders Trump will meet during his foreign trip

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

President Donald Trump embarked on his first foreign trip on Friday, jetting off to five countries in Europe and the Middle East over the course of eight jam-packed days. Trump will shake hands with foreign dignitaries and religious leaders during the trip to "strengthen our old friendships, build new partnerships and unite the civilized world in a fight against terrorism," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Americans Have Some Advice For Trump On ... 2 hr hmmm 6
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat jowls humaway 71,287
News Israel pulls out all the stops for Trump visit Fri Jeff Brightone 1
News Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL Fri Jesus Hernandez 10
News High stakes at every stop on President Trump's ... Fri Jeff Brightone 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews Fri Mullet Omar Simps... 3
News Why U.S. Allies Saudi Arabia and Israel Are Loo... (May '15) May 18 USS LIBERTY 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,958 • Total comments across all topics: 281,178,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC