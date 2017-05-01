Rights group blasts Hamas for holding 'mentally ill' Israelis

Human Rights Watch calls on the terror group to treat Mengistu and Sayed humanely and 'provide them with contact with their families' The parents of Avraham Abera Mengistu protest outside the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, September 11, 2016. Human Rights Watch on Wednesday condemned the "illegal" detention of two Israeli citizens by Hamas, releasing new details about the men who are believed to be mentally ill.

