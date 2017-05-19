Quebec premier hoping trip to Israel will lead to increased economic ties
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says he hopes his current trip to Israel will lead to increased economic ties between the province and the Middle Eastern country. Couillard arrived in Tel Aviv on Friday and visited Yad Vashem, Israel's official memorial to victims of the Holocaust.
