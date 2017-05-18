Protester killed, AP journalist wound...

Protester killed, AP journalist wounded in West Bank clash

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

A Palestinian protester has been killed during a clash in the northern West Bank, and an Associated Press photographer was shot and wounded while covering the unrest. Palestinian witnesses say an Israeli settler opened fire on a crowd of Palestinian protesters after his car was attacked by demonstrators Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL 2 hr khbv 8
News Why U.S. Allies Saudi Arabia and Israel Are Loo... (May '15) 4 hr USS LIBERTY 12
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews 23 hr IDF and Mossad Fan 2
News Intel spat adds to Israeli concerns about Trump... Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... Wed James 1
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Tue Media Matters 62
News Trump's first overseas debut amid fears, aspira... Tue Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,801 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC