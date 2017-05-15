'PM's efforts to help 'Israel Hayom' ...

'PM's efforts to help 'Israel Hayom' might have been bribery

Read more: Jerusalem Post

Justices Neal Hendel, Menachem Mazuz and Uri Shoham pressed both sides but did not give a clear indication of how they would rule. After Channel 2 reported Sunday night that Sheldon Adelson will testify next week in the corruption probe into Benjamin Netanyahu, the High Court of Justice on Monday heard Channel 10 reporter Raviv Drucker's petition to pull back the curtain on the prime minister's relationship with the owner of the Israel Hayom newspaper.

