Parents sue U.S. Palestine group over son's death linked to Hamas
An American couple whose teenage son was fatally shot in 1996 at a bus stop near Jerusalem on Friday filed a lawsuit to force a U.S.-based Palestinian group to pay a $156 million judgement they obtained over the attack, which they blame on Hamas. Stanley and Joyce Boim called American Muslims for Palestine and its affiliated Americans for Justice in Palestine Educational Foundation the "alter egos" of now-defunct groups that a jury found liable in 2004 for the death of their 17-year-old son David.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|3 hr
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|4 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins...
|5 hr
|zionism is racism
|1
|Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ...
|5 hr
|zionism is racism
|1
|Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ...
|5 hr
|AIPAC mohels
|1
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|7 hr
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|17 hr
|Richard Widmark
|121,925
