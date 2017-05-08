Palestinians sue Israel over attack that killed toddler
Palestinian Hussein Dawabsheh, center, whose brother Saad, sister-in-law Riham and 18-month-old nephew Ali were killed in a 2015 firebomb attack blamed on Jewish settlers, gives a press conference with a a lawyer, left, and another family member, in Tel Aviv, Israel Monday, May 8, 2017. Relatives of the family killed in the attack are suing the Israeli government for damages, saying the family lived in a West Bank village under Israeli control and therefore the government is liable for not protecting them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|5 hr
|Black Snake Moan
|68
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|May 6
|Bishop Tutu fan
|2
|Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11)
|May 4
|Appomatox Surrend...
|51
|Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame...
|May 3
|New Budget
|2
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|TRD
|71,285
|The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d...
|Apr 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC