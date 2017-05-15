Palestinians Marking 'Nakba' Clash Wi...

Palestinians Marking 'Nakba' Clash With Israeli Troops

Clashes broke out near Ramallah between Palestinians marking Nakba Day, referring to their perception of Israel's founding as a catastrophe, and Israeli troops. Eleven Palestinians were injured Monday in the fighting at a checkpoint near the seat of the Palestinian Authority after Israeli soldiers fired rubber bullets and used other riot control measures in response to dozens of Palestinian youths throwing rocks at them.

Chicago, IL

