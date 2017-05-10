Palestinians, Israel police clash at ...

Palestinians, Israel police clash at Jerusalem Old City gate

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Several dozen young Israeli men, some holding Israeli flags, were marching through the Old City's Damascus Gate on their way to the Western Wall on Wednesday when they encountered a group of Palestinian protesters. Earlier Wednesday, police arrested two Islamic Waqf guards who allegedly assaulted a group of Israelis who entered a contested Jerusalem shrine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will... 10 min floweranxin 1
News In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru... 1 hr Mothra 72
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews 3 hr Mighty righty 10
News Police, Jewish activists, Muslim guards clash o... 11 hr whining wall 1
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... 11 hr USS LIBERTY 3
News Israeli Jewish education group reaches 1,000 st... 11 hr lavon affair 1
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Tue Charlie Brown 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,888 • Total comments across all topics: 281,257,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC