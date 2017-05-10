Palestinians Hope for Settlement Curb...

Palestinians Hope for Settlement Curb if Peace Talks Resume

14 hrs ago

Palestinian laborers work at a construction site in a new housing project in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, near Jerusalem, Feb. 7, 2017. A senior Palestinian official says he "hopes" Israel will halt settlement construction if U.S.-led peace talks resume, but stopped short of making it a condition.

