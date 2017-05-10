Palestinian terrorist indicted for fa...

Palestinian terrorist indicted for fatal stabbing of UK student in Jerusalem

A Palestinian terror suspect was indicted Thursday for murder in the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old British exchange student in the capital last month. Jameel Tamimi, 57, was indicted in the Jerusalem District Court for the murder of Hannah Bladon , who was stabbed to death on April 14 on the Jerusalem Light Rail.

