Palestinian teen charged with attempted murder in Tel Aviv terrror attack

16 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

The Tel Aviv District Attorney's indicted a Palestinian teenager on four counts of attempted murder and a terrorist act for a Tel Aviv stabbing attack that left four people lightly injured. Imad Agbar, 18, from Nablus is charged with entering the Leonardo Beach Hotel on April 23 and attacking three people after stabbing a 70-year-old nearby.

