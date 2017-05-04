Palestinian man arrested for March st...

Palestinian man arrested for March stabbing attack

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

A Palestinian man suspected of carrying out a stabbing attack near Beit Jala which lightly wounded a Jewish man in March has been arrested, the Shin Bet cleared for publication on Sunday. According to the Shin Bet, 30-year old Bethlehem resident Muhammad Ahmad al-Hadiyeh, a member of Islamic Jihad, carried out the attack in retaliation for the death of Osama Asas who was killed as he was being arrested by Palestinian security forces in 2003.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders? Sat Bishop Tutu fan 2
News Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11) May 4 Appomatox Surrend... 51
News Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame... May 3 New Budget 2
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 29 TRD 71,285
News The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d... Apr 28 Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 27 USS LIBERTY 121,924
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,703 • Total comments across all topics: 280,859,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC