Palestinian man arrested for March stabbing attack
A Palestinian man suspected of carrying out a stabbing attack near Beit Jala which lightly wounded a Jewish man in March has been arrested, the Shin Bet cleared for publication on Sunday. According to the Shin Bet, 30-year old Bethlehem resident Muhammad Ahmad al-Hadiyeh, a member of Islamic Jihad, carried out the attack in retaliation for the death of Osama Asas who was killed as he was being arrested by Palestinian security forces in 2003.
