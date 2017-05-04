Palestinian man arrested for March stabbing attack

A Palestinian man suspected of carrying out a stabbing attack near Beit Jala which lightly wounded a Jewish man in March has been arrested, the Shin Bet cleared for publication on Sunday. According to the Shin Bet, 30-year old Bethlehem resident Muhammad Ahmad al-Hadiyeh, a member of Islamic Jihad, carried out the attack in retaliation for the death of Osama Asas who was killed as he was being arrested by Palestinian security forces in 2003.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.