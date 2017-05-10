Palestinian leader hails Trump's Mide...

Palestinian leader hails Trump's Mideast peace efforts

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attend a joint press conference at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Thursday, May 11, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attend a joint press conference at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 9 hr Richard Widmark 121,925
News David Ben-Gurion comes to New York Wed Rome 1
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) May 9 Tm Cln 69
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) May 9 Aaron Hernandez d... 127
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 9 Bogus Repeal 61
News Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders? May 6 Bishop Tutu fan 2
News Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11) May 4 Appomatox Surrend... 51
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,010 • Total comments across all topics: 280,954,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC