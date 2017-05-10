Palestinian Girl 'Executed' by Israeli Police 'In Cold Blood'

Israeli border police patrol the area where Fatima Afif Abd al-Rahman Hjeiji was killed on May 7. A Palestinian teenager was "executed in cold blood" by Israeli forces on Monday, witnesses have said, as more information emerges about the killing of Fatima Afif Abd al-Rahman Hjeiji in Jerusalem . Rahman was killed when Israeli forces in occupied Jerusalem fired a hail of bullets at the 16-year-old, close to the iconic Damascus Gate which leads to the Old City.

