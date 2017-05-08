New Hamas chief makes first public ap...

New Hamas chief makes first public appearance in native Gaza

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

The new leader of Hamas made his first public appearance in the new role on Monday, visiting a solidarity tent in his native Gaza for hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Ismail Haniyeh replaced Qatar-based Khaled Mashaal in the Palestinian group's top position, as head of the political bureau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders? Sat Bishop Tutu fan 2
News Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11) May 4 Appomatox Surrend... 51
News Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame... May 3 New Budget 2
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 29 TRD 71,285
News The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d... Apr 28 Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 27 USS LIBERTY 121,924
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,606 • Total comments across all topics: 280,868,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC