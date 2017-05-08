New Hamas chief makes first public ap...

New Hamas chief makes first public appearance in native Gaza

The new Hamas leader has made his first public appearance, visiting people expressing solidarity for hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Ismail Haniyeh stopped by a tent containing the supporters on Monday, two days after Hamas announced that the former Gaza prime minister had replaced Qatar-based Khaled Mashaal in the Islamic militant group's top position.

