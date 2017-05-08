New Hamas chief makes first public appearance in native Gaza
The new Hamas leader has made his first public appearance, visiting people expressing solidarity for hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Ismail Haniyeh stopped by a tent containing the supporters on Monday, two days after Hamas announced that the former Gaza prime minister had replaced Qatar-based Khaled Mashaal in the Islamic militant group's top position.
