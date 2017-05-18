Netanyahu says Jerusalem 'always Isra...

Netanyahu says Jerusalem 'always Israel's capital'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Jerusalem will always be the capital of the Jewish state, speaking ahead of a visit by US President Donald Trump. "Tonight, I say to the whole world and in the clearest way possible, Jerusalem was and will always be the capital of Israel," Netanyahu said in front of thousands of concert-goers.

Chicago, IL

