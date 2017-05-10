Netanyahu criminal investigations dra...

Netanyahu criminal investigations drag on

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KAEF

A months-long criminal investigation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hangs over the Israeli leader as he prepares to host President Donald Trump later this month. Netanyahu, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, has been questioned three times in two different cases in the ongoing graft probe, with another questioning likely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Louis Farrakhan: Israel Is Not 'Home To The Whi... 12 min Israelite Suprema... 3
News David Ben-Gurion comes to New York 9 hr Rome 1
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Tue Tm Cln 69
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Tue Aaron Hernandez d... 127
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Tue Bogus Repeal 61
News Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders? May 6 Bishop Tutu fan 2
News Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11) May 4 Appomatox Surrend... 51
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,322 • Total comments across all topics: 280,918,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC