Netanyahu conveys Israel's condolences to British PM
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent condolences on behalf of the Israeli people to British Prime Minister Theresa May for the terror attack at a pop concert in Manchester. Netanyahu, speaking by phone with May on Wednesday evening, said Israel was ready to extend all necessary assistance to their joint war against terrorism, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.
