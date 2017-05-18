Macron unveils diverse cabinet featur...

Macron unveils diverse cabinet featuring critics, advocates of Israel

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

French President Emmanuel Macron presented a diverse cabinet of 22 ministers, including a Jew, a Muslim and both advocates and critics of Israel. Macron, a centrist who had served in governments led both by Socialists and Republicans before his election on May 7 on an independent ticket, appointed on Wednesday as his foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, a former defense minister under the previous president, Francois Hollande of the Socialist Party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL 2 hr khbv 8
News Why U.S. Allies Saudi Arabia and Israel Are Loo... (May '15) 5 hr USS LIBERTY 12
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews 23 hr IDF and Mossad Fan 2
News Intel spat adds to Israeli concerns about Trump... Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... Wed James 1
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Tue Media Matters 62
News Trump's first overseas debut amid fears, aspira... Tue Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,801 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC