Levin Blasts Trump's Failure to Move ...

Levin Blasts Trump's Failure to Move Embassy in Israel to...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Cybercast News Service

On his nationally syndicated radio talk show Monday, host Mark Levin blasted President Donald Trump his administration, excoriating them for seemingly reneging on the promise to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, saying, "This is turning into Obama 2.0." "This is turning into Obama 2.0," stated Mark Levin. "I'm just telling you right now, propaganda aside during the campaign, this is turning into a mess."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... 2 hr James 1
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) 19 hr Media Matters 62
News Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL Tue Gremlin 1
News Trump's first overseas debut amid fears, aspira... Tue Jeff Brightone 1
News Controversial Trump envoy Friedman arrives in I... Mon Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May 12 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews May 12 yidfellas v USA 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,932 • Total comments across all topics: 281,078,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC