Levin Blasts Trump's Failure to Move Embassy in Israel to...

On his nationally syndicated radio talk show Monday, host Mark Levin blasted President Donald Trump his administration, excoriating them for seemingly reneging on the promise to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, saying, "This is turning into Obama 2.0." "This is turning into Obama 2.0," stated Mark Levin. "I'm just telling you right now, propaganda aside during the campaign, this is turning into a mess."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.