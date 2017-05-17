Lauder vs. Adelson: Which Jewish bill...

Lauder vs. Adelson: Which Jewish billionaire has Trump's ear on Israel?

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Bill Clinton consulted with folks who came up with him in Arkansas, George W. Bush preferred Texan veterans of his family's hard-fought political battles and Barack Obama had his Chicago peeps. Who does the first billionaire president go to when he wants real-deal advice? Other billionaires, naturally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews 17 min IDF and Mossad Fan 2
News Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL 56 min Maceo 2
News Intel spat adds to Israeli concerns about Trump... 5 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... 9 hr James 1
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Tue Media Matters 62
News Trump's first overseas debut amid fears, aspira... Tue Jeff Brightone 1
News Controversial Trump envoy Friedman arrives in I... May 15 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,331 • Total comments across all topics: 281,085,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC