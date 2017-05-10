Jordanian stabs Israeli police officer, shot dead: police
A Jordanian citizen stabbed and wounded an Israeli police officer who then shot him dead in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday, Israeli police said, the latest in a string of street attacks. Police spokeswoman Luba Simri said the officer was walking down a street when he was attacked by a 57-year-old Jordanian who had arrived in Israel for a visit a few days earlier.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|Fri
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins...
|Fri
|zionism is racism
|1
|Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ...
|Fri
|zionism is racism
|1
|Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ...
|Fri
|AIPAC mohels
|1
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|Fri
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Thu
|Richard Widmark
|121,925
