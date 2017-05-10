Jordanian stabs Israeli police office...

Jordanian stabs Israeli police officer, shot dead: police

Read more: Reuters

A Jordanian citizen stabbed and wounded an Israeli police officer who then shot him dead in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday, Israeli police said, the latest in a string of street attacks. Police spokeswoman Luba Simri said the officer was walking down a street when he was attacked by a 57-year-old Jordanian who had arrived in Israel for a visit a few days earlier.

Chicago, IL

