Ivanka Trump makes 'deeply meaningful' visit to Western Wall
President Donald Trump made history on Monday when he became the first sitting president to visit Jerusalem's Western Wall, one of the holiest sites in Judaism. But the trip was also "deeply meaningful" for daughter Ivanka, who appeared to cry as she visited the wall.
