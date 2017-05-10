Israel's next security concern: A Middle East arms race

Saudi Arabias King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud presents US President Donald Trump with the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud Medal at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that he was concerned by a Middle East arms race following the signing of an enormous arms deal between US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia last week.

