Israelis worry Trumpa s changing stan...

Israelis worry Trumpa s changing stands look more and more like Obamaa s

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Elie Adler thinks Trump, like Obama, just doesn't realize that even western logic isn't enough to convince a religious person to change his or her mind. Elie Adler thinks Trump, like Obama, just doesn't realize that even western logic isn't enough to convince a religious person to change his or her mind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 9 hr Black Snake Moan 71
News Muslim Americans Have Some Advice For Trump On ... 14 hr Jay Em 7
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat jowls humaway 71,287
News Israel pulls out all the stops for Trump visit Fri Jeff Brightone 1
News Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL May 19 Jesus Hernandez 10
News High stakes at every stop on President Trump's ... May 19 Jeff Brightone 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews May 19 Mullet Omar Simps... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,053 • Total comments across all topics: 281,193,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC