Israelis worry Trumpa s changing stands look more and more like Obamaa s
Elie Adler thinks Trump, like Obama, just doesn't realize that even western logic isn't enough to convince a religious person to change his or her mind. Elie Adler thinks Trump, like Obama, just doesn't realize that even western logic isn't enough to convince a religious person to change his or her mind.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|9 hr
|Black Snake Moan
|71
|Muslim Americans Have Some Advice For Trump On ...
|14 hr
|Jay Em
|7
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|jowls humaway
|71,287
|Israel pulls out all the stops for Trump visit
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL
|May 19
|Jesus Hernandez
|10
|High stakes at every stop on President Trump's ...
|May 19
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|May 19
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|3
