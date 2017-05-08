Israeli Red Army veterans show off th...

Israeli Red Army veterans show off their medals for Victory Day

14 hrs ago

Russian-Israeli World War II veterans take part in the Veterans Day parade in honor of the Allies' victory over Nazi Germany, in the center of Jerusalem. May 9, 2017.

