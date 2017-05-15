Israeli minister: 'The time has come'...

Israeli minister: 'The time has come' to kill Bashar Assad

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Housing Minister Yoav Galant speaks at a signing ceremony for an agreement to build thousands of new apartments in the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Ramat Beit Shemesh, outside Jerusalem, April 03, 2017. An Israeli minister called for the assassination of Syrian President Bashar Assad on Tuesday, saying he "does not have a place in this world."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL 5 hr Gremlin 1
News Trump's first overseas debut amid fears, aspira... 5 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Controversial Trump envoy Friedman arrives in I... Mon Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May 12 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews May 12 yidfellas v USA 1
News Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins... May 12 zionism is racism 1
News Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ... May 12 zionism is racism 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,138 • Total comments across all topics: 281,059,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC