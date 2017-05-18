Israeli group to appeal Facebook Palestinian violence case
An Israeli rights group suing Facebook on behalf of families of victims killed by Palestinian attackers says it will appeal the case after it was dismissed. Nitsana Darshan-Leitner said Thursday the New York court decision didn't address the issue of Facebook "aiding and abetting terrorism."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL
|2 hr
|khbv
|8
|Why U.S. Allies Saudi Arabia and Israel Are Loo... (May '15)
|5 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|12
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|23 hr
|IDF and Mossad Fan
|2
|Intel spat adds to Israeli concerns about Trump...
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|Wed
|James
|1
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Media Matters
|62
|Trump's first overseas debut amid fears, aspira...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC