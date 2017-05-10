Israeli forces kill Palestinian durin...

Israeli forces kill Palestinian during clashes: Palestinian ministry, residents

21 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A Palestinian protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank village of Beita, near Nablus May 12, 2017. Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian during stone-throwing clashes in the occupied West Bank on Friday, residents and the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

