Israeli forces kill Palestinian during clashes: Palestinian ministry, residents
A Palestinian protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank village of Beita, near Nablus May 12, 2017. Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian during stone-throwing clashes in the occupied West Bank on Friday, residents and the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
