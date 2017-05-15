Israel-U.S. spat erupts ahead of Trump visit to region
A diplomatic spat on Monday erupted between U.S. and Israeli officials, just days before a planned visit by U.S. President Donald Trump, after an American representative questioned Israel's claim to one of the holiest sites in Judaism. Israel angrily demanded an explanation from the White House, casting a cloud over the highly anticipated visit by the new president, which is being greeted with a mixture of excitement and nervousness by Israeli officials.
