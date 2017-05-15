Israel-U.S. spat erupts ahead of Trum...

Israel-U.S. spat erupts ahead of Trump visit to region

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CTV

A diplomatic spat on Monday erupted between U.S. and Israeli officials, just days before a planned visit by U.S. President Donald Trump, after an American representative questioned Israel's claim to one of the holiest sites in Judaism. Israel angrily demanded an explanation from the White House, casting a cloud over the highly anticipated visit by the new president, which is being greeted with a mixture of excitement and nervousness by Israeli officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Controversial Trump envoy Friedman arrives in I... 19 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May 12 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews May 12 yidfellas v USA 1
News Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins... May 12 zionism is racism 1
News Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ... May 12 zionism is racism 1
News Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ... May 12 AIPAC mohels 1
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 61
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,411 • Total comments across all topics: 281,047,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC