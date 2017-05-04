Israel takes steps to define itself as Jewish state, demote status of of Arabic language

Ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government on Sunday endorsed a controversial bill to enshrine Israel's character as a Jewish state despite criticism that it would leave the country's one-fifth Arab minority as second-class citizens. Among other things, the bill downgrades Arabic from its current status as an official language of the state to that of "special" language to make government services accessible to the country's Arab citizens.

