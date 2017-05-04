Israel takes steps to define itself as Jewish state, demote status of of Arabic language
Ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government on Sunday endorsed a controversial bill to enshrine Israel's character as a Jewish state despite criticism that it would leave the country's one-fifth Arab minority as second-class citizens. Among other things, the bill downgrades Arabic from its current status as an official language of the state to that of "special" language to make government services accessible to the country's Arab citizens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|Sat
|Bishop Tutu fan
|2
|Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11)
|May 4
|Appomatox Surrend...
|51
|Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame...
|May 3
|New Budget
|2
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|TRD
|71,285
|The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d...
|Apr 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 27
|USS LIBERTY
|121,924
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC