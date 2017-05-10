Israel reopens suspected mob hit case...

Israel reopens suspected mob hit case, 9 years after death

13 hrs ago

Police announced on Wednesday that the investigation into the death of attorney Yoram Hachman has been reopened, nine years after the lawyer was killed in a suspected mob assassination. Hachman, who represented many affiliated with Israeli crime families, was assassinated in a Tel Aviv car bombing in June 2008.

