Israel reopens suspected mob hit case, 9 years after death
Police announced on Wednesday that the investigation into the death of attorney Yoram Hachman has been reopened, nine years after the lawyer was killed in a suspected mob assassination. Hachman, who represented many affiliated with Israeli crime families, was assassinated in a Tel Aviv car bombing in June 2008.
