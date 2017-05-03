Israel refuses to extend visa of crit...

Israel refuses to extend visa of critical Dutch journalist

Government Press Office says it denied work permit to Derk Walters due to invalid accreditation, not because of unfriendly reporting Citing an administrative technicality, Israeli authorities refused to extend the work visa of the Jerusalem-based reporter of a Dutch daily that is highly critical of the Jewish state. Derk Walters, who has been the main correspondent of the NRC Handelsblad daily in Israel and the Palestinian Authorities since 2014, has exhausted the procedure to have his visa extended and must leave the country in July, the daily reported Tuesday.

